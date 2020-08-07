Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.24.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.