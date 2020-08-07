LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $169.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.04939916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00050696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012898 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,620,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,798,787 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

