Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,500,000 after buying an additional 396,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,625. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

