Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 20,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,673. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

LCTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

