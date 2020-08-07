Litecoin Cash Price Up 0% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $17,561.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.01085271 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,665.91 or 0.99782773 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 686,085,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

