Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00478630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015915 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013532 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00017049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online.

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

