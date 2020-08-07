LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 0.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

