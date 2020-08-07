Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,023. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

