Lode-Star Mining (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Lode-Star Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:LSMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Lode-Star Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,604 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Lode-Star Mining (OTCMKTS:LSMG)

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lode-Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lode-Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.