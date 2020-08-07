Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.99 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $17.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.98 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $80.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.98 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $5.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

