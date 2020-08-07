LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $32.34 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

