Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 6.1% Higher

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.62, 25,336,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 31,256,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.