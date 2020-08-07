Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Stock Price Up 24.6%

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) shares were up 24.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.65 ($0.14), approximately 2,360,972 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.12).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Maestrano Group Company Profile (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

