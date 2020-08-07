Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,555,000 after buying an additional 1,609,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after buying an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,480,000 after buying an additional 493,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

MMP opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

