Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.