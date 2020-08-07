Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 172.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

