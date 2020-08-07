Main Street Research LLC Has $26.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,955.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,352.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

