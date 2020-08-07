Maincoin (MNC) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $10,846.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

