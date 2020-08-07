Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.82 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $581.69 or 0.04995767 BTC on exchanges including OasisDEX, Bibox, CoinMex and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $584.94 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OasisDEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, CoinMex, OKEx, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

