Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 68.9% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,955.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,352.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

