Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04.

In other news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 3,485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$121,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,129.82.

Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

