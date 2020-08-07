Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$1.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

