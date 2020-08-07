Manna Price Down 6.5% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $391,712.37 and approximately $18.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004902 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,616.26 or 0.99958892 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,788,687 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,021 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

