ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.