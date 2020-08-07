Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 127,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,645. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,822,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,660,000 after purchasing an additional 254,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,958,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,721,000 after buying an additional 1,047,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,779,000 after buying an additional 2,661,098 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,506,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 1,525,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,397,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,477,000 after buying an additional 825,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

