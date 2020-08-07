Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Up 6.6%

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.47, 346,746 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 310,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $400.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Marcus by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Marcus by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

