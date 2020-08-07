Mark Wiedman Sells 360 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $588.19. The stock had a trading volume of 469,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,483. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.18.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.