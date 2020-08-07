Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

