Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MRTN opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Marten Transport shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, July 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 13th.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

