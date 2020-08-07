Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

