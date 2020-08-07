Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $328.02. 3,662,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.46 and a 200 day moving average of $291.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.34.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

