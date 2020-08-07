Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.33. 244,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,064. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.93 and a 200 day moving average of $291.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock worth $310,833,810. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

