Matrexcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (MAC)

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Matrexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Crex24. Matrexcoin has a total market capitalization of $140,542.29 and $9.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,514.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.33 or 0.03251060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.92 or 0.02596111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00495438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00804995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00781757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00059334 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,209,730 tokens. Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin. The official website for Matrexcoin is matrexcoin.com. The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrexcoin Token Trading

Matrexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.