Matthew Munn Sells 1,622 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

