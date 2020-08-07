Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0035

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Max Property Group has a market cap of $499,606.01 and approximately $624.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000211 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.