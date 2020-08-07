MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Capitalization Tops $17,405.79

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,405.79 and approximately $16.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

