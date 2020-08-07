Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. 4,476,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,320. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

