Melon Achieves Market Cap of $24.91 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for about $19.93 or 0.00173288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.04953570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

