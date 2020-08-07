Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $395,494.78 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00827975 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00103048 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000738 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

