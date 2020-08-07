Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Mentor Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:MNTR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 161,121 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 29.05%.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

