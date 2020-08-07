Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.64 ($122.07).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €113.30 ($127.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.93. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

