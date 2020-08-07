Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €125.00 ($140.45) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.64 ($122.07).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €113.30 ($127.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.93. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

