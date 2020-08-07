Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Barclays

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.64 ($122.07).

Shares of MRK opened at €113.30 ($127.30) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.93. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

