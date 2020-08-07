Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $30,168,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 601,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 150,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

