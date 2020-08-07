Metal Market Cap Reaches $21.77 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

