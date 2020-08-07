Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.54

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $22.00. Metal Tiger shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 696,917 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.48. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.91.

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 0.29 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) by GBX (0.01) ($0.00).

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

