Metaverse ETP Price Down 2.9% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.95 or 0.03217095 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,705,904 coins and its circulating supply is 78,705,799 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

