Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.75

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.75 and traded as high as $58.84. Metro shares last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 409,722 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

