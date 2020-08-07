Michael Montano Sells 1,750 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $55,125.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $58,835.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,330,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,811. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

