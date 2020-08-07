Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 14,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.